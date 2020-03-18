White House announces new plans to increase production of critical medical supplies

News

Strategy comes as worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The U.S. government is fighting against time to help Americans suddenly finding themselves in dire straits.

It's getting an increasingly fire warning from those on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus. Protective clothing, masks, and ventilators are in dangerously short supply.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump exercised a wartime power - to draft American factories into producing critical equipment before it's too late.

"We have tremendous numbers of ventilators, but there's never been an instance like this where no matter what you have, it's not enough." said the President.

FEMA is now activated at its highest level. Also, two massive Navy hospital ships are getting ready to head to hot spots on the east and west coasts.

Lines are getting longer at hospitals and testing centers. Health experts plead with those who don't have symptoms to stay at home.

This as worrying new information comes out of Italy and France. New reports indicate younger generations, including Millenials, may be a higher risk of serious illness than previously thought. It reinforces the seriousness of warnings to avoid large gatherings.

"You have the potential - then - to spread it to someone who DOES have a condition that none of us knew about - and cause them to have - a disastrous outcome." said Dr. Deborah Leah Birx, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force.

The U.S. and Canada have agreed mutually to close the border to non-nonessential traffic.

Also Wednesday, the Senate conducting business in an unprecedented manner.

"Mister Manchin"

Members entering the chamber to vote, one at a time, to pass the first of two aid bills.

"We are moving fast because the situation demands it." said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

The Treasury Department is proposing a $1-trillion economic stimulus package aimed at sending help to not only the biggest airline and hotel chains, but also to "mom and pop" restaurants like the one owned by Peter Dafnos.

"We need help now!! Now." says Dafnos.

Meanwhile Washington continues to try to hammer out the details of help that many Americans agree can't come soon enough.

With unemployment expect to rise steeply, the Trump administration is calling for a pause foreclosures and evictions.