News
Published 9:57 pm

Senate passes legislation aimed at helping those impacted by coronavirus

FOX News - A major development in the fight against coronavirus.

Senators on capitol hill able to come to an agreement on a relief bill aimed at helping the most vulnerable Americans.

The Senate approved to send the families the first coronavirus response act to the President's desk.

Now, they're working on a phase three economic stimulus, which could top one trillion dollars, and would send cash payments to Americans first in April, and again in May.

Aziza Shuler

