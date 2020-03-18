Mexicali take precautions as two women test positive for coronavirus

News

Health officials have not said if the women had contact with the community during their arrival

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Two cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Mexicali.

The Secretary of Health in Baja, California, Alonso Pérez Rico, said two women ages 54 and 58 who tested positive for the coronavirus traveled to Washington State.

The patients are in home isolation, however, the health authorities have not detailed whether the people had contact with the community during their arrival in Mexicali.

Given the detection of these first infections, the social distancing measures that the state government implemented just this week were reinforced.

Schools in Mexicali were suspended Wednesday for a month.

The state secretary of health mentioned among its recommendations not to cross into the United States as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the border region.