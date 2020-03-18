Man lost in the desert rescued by BORSTAR agents

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border patrol agents rescue a man after he gets lost in the desert Monday.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) operators along with Wellton Station agents and Air and Marine Operations – Yuma Air Branch rescued the man in distress 90 miles southeast of Yuma.

According to agents, the man, a 34-year-old Mexican national, had contacted Mexico’s emergency services stating that he had entered the U.S. from Mexican Federal Highway 2 without food or water.

BORSTAR operators were able to re-establish communication with the lost man and determined his location. BORSTAR operators and Wellton Station agents, utilizing U.S. Customs and Border Protection air assets, located and rescued the man who was unable to walk after climbing high up a desert hillside.

After the 34-year-old was located, agents said the man was in good health, although he was treated for exhaustion.

Agents said the man would be charged with immigration violations.