Imperial Valley Food Bank continues to feed families in need

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Imperial Valley Food Bank continues to feed families who are battling food insecurity.

With over 23,000 residents in the Imperial Valley, officials expect that number to rise with food flying off the shelves and residents losing their jobs due to businesses having to close.

And they're doing it all without volunteers.

Tune in at 5 P.M. on the Early Edition for the story and how you can lend a helping hand.