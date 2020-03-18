Imperial County Announces Closure of County Regional Parks and Lakes

News

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Department of Public Works, in compliance with County of Imperial health guidelines to prevent the community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), is closing all County Parks and Lakes. Following is a list of facilities that are closed, effective immediately:

· Sunbeam Lake Park, 1750 Drew Road Seeley, CA 92273

· Wiest Lake Park, 5351 Dietrich Road Brawley, CA 92227

· Red Hill Park, 7581 Garst Road Calipatria, CA 92233

· Palo Verde Park, 520 B. Ben Hulse Hwy Palo Verde, CA 92266

This status is in effect until further notice. Please note the following:

· All reservation fees will be automatically refunded. Reservation services for future dates are on hold until further notice.

· All picnic areas are closed.

· Playgrounds, trails, par course facilities, sports fields and athletic courts are closed.

· Organized recreation, education and volunteer outings are suspended.

· Visitor centers are closed.

· Regional Parks’ office is closed to walk-in customers.

· All park restrooms are closed.

For additional information, visit countyparksandrecreation@co.imperial.ca.us or call (442) 265-1858.

People are asked follow these recommendations to support the health and safety of our community. The County of Imperial thanks the public for their patience during this time.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Imperial County and advice from health experts on prevention and care visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website.