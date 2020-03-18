City of Imperial declares local state of emergency due to Coronavirus

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday the Imperial City Council adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Darrell Pechtl provided the following statement:

“Tonight, myself along with my fellow city council members declared a local emergency in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This is not to induce panic, but ensure our City has access to county, state, and federal resources so we can properly respond and assist members of our community during this crisis.

Imperial is requesting you minimize exposure and transmission of the virus by limiting your in-person visits to any city facilities. Staff is available to provide services by phone, email, and fax such as utility payments, utility service on/off requests, business license renewals, and other transaction services.

They have suspended fingerprinting services at the Police Department.

City library, parks and city hall will remain open to the public.

Imperial County has issued an Order of the Health Officer, effective Friday, March 20, 2020, through March 31, 2020, that will impact special events, local bars, and restaurants.

In response the City has postponed all special events; including the Sun Runners Car Show Saturday, March 21st, Spring Clean Up on April 4th, and Imperial Market Days Festival of Colors on April 18th.