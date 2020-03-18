California DMV to change procedures due to coronavirus

News

Drivers urged to use online services whenever possible

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Wednesday it will change its procedures to protect the health and safety of both customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning immediately, behind-the-wheel drive tests have been cancelled for the next 30 days.

DMV will be contacting customers to reschedule their drive tests.

Immediately suspending extended office hours and Saturday field office service.

DMV offices will be open for appointment-only services on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointment-only service for transactions that require an in-office visit.

Beginning March 19, 2020, customers whose transactions require an in-office visit will be served on an appointment-only basis. This action will significantly reduce the number of people in our offices at any given time. Our appointments system will allow us to better manage the flow of people coming to our offices and accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Driver license transactions that require an in-office visit include:

Applications for a new driver license or REAL ID

70 years of age and older, who are required to take a knowledge test

Individuals who are required to renew in the office (last DMV visit was 15 years prior)

Individuals subject to vision testing

Individuals with complex driving history

Most vehicle registration renewals can be done online, at DMV kiosks, mail or phone. Vehicle registration renewals that are not eligible to use an alternative service channel include:

Outdated insurance information

Registration expired for 90 days or more

Smog issues

Recent transfer

Customers without an appointment will be scheduled for a return visit (if their transaction must be done in-person) or redirected to alternative service channels in order to complete their DMV business.

In addition, DMV is taking additional measures to encourage social distancing including a texting service so customers can check in, then leave the office and return one they are notified of their place in line. It will also reduce seating to allow more space between waiting customers.

Finally, the DMV has asked law enforcement to exercise discretion in enforcning drivers licenses and vehicle registrations expiring over the next 60-days. This will allow the elderly and those with health conditions to avoid necessary visits to field offices for renewals.