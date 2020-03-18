Arizona Department of Corrections implements coronavirus protocols

News

Prison system moves to block spread of virus to inmate population and public

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has implemented new protocols in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time there are no reported cases of the illness in any of the state's prison facilities. The ADCRR hopes to protect its inmate population, and the general public, by implementing the following changes to its normal procedures:

Suspension of all contact and non-contact visitation, both legal and non-legal

Suspension of $4 co-pay for inmates suffering flu-like symptoms

Free hand soap to be supplies to inmates upon request

No movement of prisoners between facilities - medical and special need transport will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

All ADCRR employees entering facilities will be required to undergo medical screening

In-person college classwork suspended indefinitely

In addition, beginning this week, wardens at all state prisons will begin conducting a weekly deep-clean of their facilities. They are working closely with the ADCRR to ensure they have an adequate stock of cleaning and hygiene supplies.

Another change - Centurylink is offering inmates two free 15-minute phone calls a week, in addition to their usual phone and letter-writing privileges, so they can better monitor the health and safety of their loved ones. Since Monday, more than 6,300 calls have been made using this system. The prison system is also investigating a video calling option.

“The health and safety of our staff and inmates at the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is our paramount concern,” said David Shinn, Director of ADCRR. “In managing this situation, our two top priorities are safety and public health as we work to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 within our prisons.”

For more details on the prison system's coronavirus protocols, you can visit the ADCRR's website.