YUHSD implements plans for “distance learning”

High school prepares to put lessons on line

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students may not be able to got to school, but that doesn't mean they'll fall behind on their lessons.

The Yuma Union High School District announced Tuesday it's moving forward with plans for "distance learning."

The first phase is designed to keep both student and their teachers engaged in the learning process, while allowing them a degree of flexibility during a difficult time. This week every teacher will create an assignment for his or her students to complete outside the classroom.

All YUHSD schools go on Spring Break March 27. If the state-mandated closure goes beyond April 3, district administrators will determine whether their distance learning program will have to move to the second phase.

YUHSD encourages parents and students to visit its website to learn more about its plans.