YRMC restricting visitors due to coronavirus concerns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- To further protect the health of the community, the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has visitor restrictions starting today, March 17.

YRMC said restrictions have been implemented at YRMC’s main campus, Cancer Center and all of our outpatient clinics/facilities.

The public can expect the following changes:

· Visitors must be 18 years or old unless they are a patient or the parent of a patient.

· Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Patients can receive visitors one at a time, with an exception for pediatric patients, where both parents may be present. Visitors waiting their turn are asked to please wait at home, not in hallways or waiting areas, to maximize the benefit of social distancing.

· Visitors to the main YRMC campus, Cancer Center and all ambulatory clinics are being screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19: Cough, fever and or shortness of breath.

· Visitors will be given wristbands to help manage visitation.

· Patients and visitors are asked to use the Main Entrance, Women and Children’s entrance or the Emergency Department entrance to access the hospital, as all other public entrances will be closed.