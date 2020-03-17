Sunset Health-focused to meet community needs amid coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Sunset Health is working with other medical providers to educate the community with preparedness for coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuma County, Sunset Health wants the community to know that testing is available, clinics are assessable, information is available, and patients who need to see a provider can get in.

Sunset Health has five main locations in Yuma County.

According to Sunset Health, they continue to provide care for a large number of patients in Yuma County for colds, flu, and respiratory illness this time of year.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has added an additional element to their environment.

For patients who meet the criteria for coronavirus testing, Sunset Health collaborates with YRMC, Health Department and Sonora Quest (the commercial lab in their clinics).

Patients who have scheduled wellness or preventive visit will be asked to wait to see the Provider until Sunset Health are further along with the response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Like other healthcare providers, Sunset Health must limit patients, family members and visitors who come into any of their clinic sites. This is for the safety of all of us.

Sunset Health encourages and emphasize the community to wash your hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and social distance.