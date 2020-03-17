Schools and events in Mexicali, San Felipe due to coronavirus

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Due to concerns of the coronavirus, tourist and recreational activities have been suspended in Mexicali and San Felipe.

Important events such as the 250 off-road race and the book fair as well as door concerts were suspended.

The Diocese of Mexicali ordered the churches to cancel mass on Sundays.

Schools will also be suspended until next Friday. Schools have also implemented hygiene measures such as applying disinfectant gel and medical surveillance to students who need it.

Through video conferences on social media pages, Governor Jaime Bonilla reported that Baja California is in level one for coronavirus.

Health authorities reported that 47 suspected cases of coronavirus had been detected so far, of which 32 have been ruled out.

Fifteen cases are still awaiting the results. Of these pending cases, two correspond to the city of Mexicali.