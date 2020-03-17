Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 12:52 pm
Meal distribution schedule for Imperial County students

Brawley

Monday to Friday (Breakfast & Lunch) - 10:30am – 12:30pm

• J. W. Oakley (in front of school site) - 1401 B St, Brawley, CA 92227

• Phil Swing (western avenue behind cafeteria) - 245 W A St, Brawley, CA 92227

Calexico

Monday to Friday - 7:30am – 8:30am (Breakfast) - 11:00am – 12:30pm (Lunch)

• Cesar Chavez Elementary School - 1251 E Zapata St, Calexico, CA 92231

• Calexico High School (9th Grade Campus & Ward Field) - 824 Blair Ave, Calexico, CA 92231

• Dool Elementary School - 800 Encinas Ave, Calexico, CA 92231

• Enrique Camarena Jr High School - 800 E Rivera Ave, Calexico, CA 92231

• Jefferson Elementary School - 1120 E 7th St, Calexico, CA 92231

• Kennedy Gardens Elementary - 2300 Rockwood Ave, Calexico, CA 92231

• Mains Elementary - 655 E. Sheridan Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231

• Rockwood Elementary School - 1000 Rockwood Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231

• William Moreno Junior High School - 1202 Kloke Rd, Calexico, CA 92231

Calipatria

Monday to Friday - 9:00am – 10:00am (Breakfast & Lunch)

• Bill E Young Middle School - 220 S International Blvd, Calipatria, CA 92233

• Grace Smith Elementary School - 9 E 4th St, Niland, CA 92257

• Fremont - Primary 401 W Main St. - Calipatria, CA 92233

El Centro

Monday to Friday (Breakfast & Lunch) - 11:00am – 1:00pm

• Harding - 950 S 7th St, El Centro, CA 92243

• Hedrick - 550 S Waterman Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

• McKinley - 1177 8th St, El Centro, CA 92243

• M.L. King - 1950 Villa Ave, El Centro, CA 92243

• Washington - 223 S 1st St, El Centro, CA 92243

