California releases new guidance for K-12 schools
State focuses on learning and students' overall well-being
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California education and health officials released new guidance Tuesday for K-12 schools to help meet the educational and physical needs of its students during the coronavirus outbreak.
State leaders are particularly focusing on low-income children, as well as those with disabilities.
“Even though a school may be physically closed, educating and feeding our kids shouldn’t stop. Students still need instruction – even if it’s at a distance. Our low-income students also continue to need access to free or reduced price, healthy meals,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.
The guidance focuses on four critical areas:
- Distance learning and independent study
- School meal delivery
- Accommodations for students with disabilities
- Child care and supervision
It also provides:
- Curated resources for schools to plan and implement distance learning tailored to their community’s needs and capacities;
- Best practices and examples in distance learning and independent study from districts around the state and nation;
- Best practices and examples in delivering school meals in noncongregate settings; and
- Curated resources for identifying local partnerships to support child care and supervision.
Comments