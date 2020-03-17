California releases new guidance for K-12 schools

News

State focuses on learning and students' overall well-being

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California education and health officials released new guidance Tuesday for K-12 schools to help meet the educational and physical needs of its students during the coronavirus outbreak.

State leaders are particularly focusing on low-income children, as well as those with disabilities.

“Even though a school may be physically closed, educating and feeding our kids shouldn’t stop. Students still need instruction – even if it’s at a distance. Our low-income students also continue to need access to free or reduced price, healthy meals,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The guidance focuses on four critical areas:

Distance learning and independent study

School meal delivery

Accommodations for students with disabilities

Child care and supervision

It also provides:

Curated resources for schools to plan and implement distance learning tailored to their community’s needs and capacities;

Best practices and examples in distance learning and independent study from districts around the state and nation;

Best practices and examples in delivering school meals in noncongregate settings; and

Curated resources for identifying local partnerships to support child care and supervision.





