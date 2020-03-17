Skip to Content
California releases new guidance for K-12 schools

State focuses on learning and students' overall well-being

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California education and health officials released new guidance Tuesday for K-12 schools to help meet the educational and physical needs of its students during the coronavirus outbreak.

State leaders are particularly focusing on low-income children, as well as those with disabilities.

“Even though a school may be physically closed, educating and feeding our kids shouldn’t stop. Students still need instruction – even if it’s at a distance. Our low-income students also continue to need access to free or reduced price, healthy meals,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The guidance focuses on four critical areas:

  • Distance learning and independent study 
  • School meal delivery 
  • Accommodations for students with disabilities 
  • Child care and supervision

It also provides:

  • Curated resources for schools to plan and implement distance learning tailored to their community’s needs and capacities; 
  • Best practices and examples in distance learning and independent study from districts around the state and nation; 
  • Best practices and examples in delivering school meals in noncongregate settings; and 
  • Curated resources for identifying local partnerships to support child care and supervision.



