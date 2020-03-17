Skip to Content
2 Mexicali women test positive for coronavirus

Both recently traveled to Washington state

MEXICALI, B.C, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two women from Mexicali have tested positive for coronavirus.

Baja California's Secretary of Health confirms both women are in their 50's. Both recently traveled to Washington State. Officials aren't releasing any more details on the patients.

