2 Mexicali women test positive for coronavirus

News

Both recently traveled to Washington state

MEXICALI, B.C, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two women from Mexicali have tested positive for coronavirus.

Baja California's Secretary of Health confirms both women are in their 50's. Both recently traveled to Washington State. Officials aren't releasing any more details on the patients.

News 11, 13 On Your Side, Noticias 3, and KYMA.com will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.