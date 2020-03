News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Schools are providing free meals after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made the decision to close all schools until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools within the Yuma Union Schoool District One is providing 'Grab and Go' meals for students under 18-years-old and their families.

