Yuma closes Parks and Recreation activities due to Coronavirus concern

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma suspended all activities that involve parks and recreation.

This means city pools, parks, athletic fields, leagues, facility rentals, and events are being put on hold until at least March 27, according to the City of Yuma.

The following venues are included in the temporary closure:

North End Community Center.

Yuma Readiness and Community Center

Yuma Art Center

Historic Yuma Theatre

United Building

Black Box Theater.

Yuma Civic Center.

The City of Yuma said it has halted registration for spring and summer activities.

If you have already signed up for an activity, league or booked a venue, the city asks the public to contact their points of sale or sports league to ask about refunds.

This comes as a result of the State of Emergency declared Sunday night, which authorizes the city to do so.

The City of Yuma said the decision also follows recommendations from the CDC, Yuma County Health Department and State of Arizona and Federal leaders who suggest avoiding groups larger than ten people.

“We hope that once this health emergency passes, Yuma will resume the momentum it had been building before,” said City Administrator Philip Rodriguez. “From our expanding riverfront to a full calendar of athletic tournaments to statewide recognition for our arts and culture programs, there have been a lot of great things happening here. For now, though, we have to practice what we preach with social distancing so we can limit the virus’ impact to our community’s health.”