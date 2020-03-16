YUHSD to provide free meals for students during closure of schools

News

YUHSD schools and offices will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The following message is from Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson:

Yuma Union High School District #70 has been consistently monitoring the fast-evolving global crisis around COVID-19. Our decisions throughout the epidemic have been with the best interest of student, staff, and community health and safety in mind. As many of you may already have heard, Governor Ducey announced the closure of all Arizona schools effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, 2020. This mandate applies to all YUHSD campuses and offices, which will remain closed through Friday, April 3 due to our regularly scheduled spring break.

YUHSD said they are currently working on providing access to learning resources and other services for students not reporting to school.

“Grab-and-go” meal service will be provided at each of their campuses, beginning, Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children 18 years old or younger at no cost. Families can fill out an online “order” form in advance to help staff.

Over the coming week, YUHSD will continue to communicate families with frequent informational updates and resources via email, text messages, their website, and social media channels.