YMRC says no test kits received, working with Mayo Clinic

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Regional Medical Center recently released a statement saying they have not been given any test kits from the state as they try to figure out the best way to navigate the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, YRMC officials say "We understand your concerns. Yuma Regional Medical Center is following CDC testing guidelines. No test kits have yet to be made available to us from the state. There fore, at this time we are gratefully working with the Mayo Clinic laboratory for testing of seriously ill patients admitted to the hospital and who are exhibiting symptoms and meet criteria. We are still waiting for the test results and its not entirely clear how long it can take for the reference labs to return the results to us. There is cure or vaccine, therefore containment and minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is the primary goal in all communities and health symptoms.

Our responsibility as a community, is to ensure we are following all steps to avoid the spread of this virus. We are strongly encouraging you to practice everyday preventative actions to help keep yourself healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the disease."