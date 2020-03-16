YCAT alters bus services due to virus

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (YCAT) has announced only minor changes will be made to their service amid coronavirus concerns.

YCAT says they will only be cancelling the Silver route 9 due to Yuma County schools closing after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all Arizona schools to shut-down.

YCAT has also implemented increased sanitation on all busses, prioritizing high-contact areas.

Officials tell us YCAT vehicles will be cleaned daily, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

YCAT ecourages all its passengers to practice hygienic measures put in place by the CDC.

The transportation service also urges passengers to sneeze discreetly and to avoid eating while on board.

Visit this page for KYMA's complete coverage on the Coronavirus.