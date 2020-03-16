School leaders work to keep educating students during closure

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County school officials face a dilemma in the face of the coronavirus outbreak - how to keep educating student without keeping them in the classroom.

On Sunday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and state school superintendent Kathy Hoffman ordered the closure of all schools in Arizona until March 27.

Now Yuma County administrators and educators alike are looking for a new strategy for completing the school year.

“The discussion of learning has been talked about in the school districts. I think what you’re going to see is some sort of an online type of learning situation,” explained Thomas Tyree, Yuma County superintendent.

All local school superintendents came together Monday to brainstorm about how to keep kids' minds engaged while they can't come to school. Technology could bridge the gap.

Tyree tells us every student in the county already has access to the tech they need to access online learning tools. However, getting the lessons takes more than a tablet.

"Even if you have a device, what is your access to the internet? Some people may not have internet access or they might have internet but they may not have the infrastructure to connect with the school district, so I think we’re going to have to figure some of those things out,” explained Tyree.

Educators also want to make sure their students are fed. News 11's Carmen Valencia is taking a closer look at how the school districts are solving that potential problem.

At this time , school superintendents tell us, it's an evolving situation. They will continue to work with the Yuma County Health District and make decisions based on what's best for the health and welfare of their students.

