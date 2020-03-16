Fake coronavirus tests seized in Los Angeles

News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), International Mail Facility, seize a package containing suspected fake coronavirus test kits from the United Kingdom.

CBP said the officers discovered six plastic bags containing various containers labeled as "Purified Water Vials" with a declared value of $196.81.

An examination of the shipment led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit."

The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis.

According to CBP, authorized testing for the coronavirus is conducted by verified states and local public health authorities across the U.S.

CBP advises the public to be aware of bogus home testing kits sold online.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people is a top priority for CBP,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people.”