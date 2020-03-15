Yuma declares State of Emergency due to Coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma declared a State of Emergency Sunday night in response to the Coronavirus.

The emergency declaration unleashes the City of Yuma's emergency operation plan, which gives it powers it does not usually have, according to The City of Yuma.

“To provide calm and clear direction moving forward, I find it necessary and prudent to prepare for the unavoidable confirmation of the COVID-19 virus in Yuma. This proclamation allows the City to take every precaution available in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Yuma,” said Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Yuma County Health Department.

The City added the emergency declaration increases the access of available resources to involve other local agencies like Yuma Regional Medical Center and nonprofits.

The City of San Luis declared a State of Emergency Friday due to the virus.

[RELATED: San Luis Mayor Declares State of Emergency]

The City of Somerton followed suit and declared a State of Emergency Sunday night.

[RELATED: Somerton declares State of Emergency to combat Coronavirus]

This is the second emergency declaration the City of Yuma has declared in the past year. Last April, Mayor Nicholls declared an emergency amid an influx of migrants crossing into the Yuma Sector. That emergency was lifted on December 19.

On Saturday, the mayors of Yuma, Wellton, Somerton, and San Luis declared a State of Unity due to the virus. Mayor Nicholls said it was mainly to ease the fears of the public.

[RELATED: Yuma County leaders appeal for public calm amid coronavirus fears]

"COVID-19 is serious but similar to other illnesses we need to continue with normal life while keeping precautions," said Mayor Nicholls during Saturday's press conference.