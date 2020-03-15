Yuma County school districts react to statewide closure

News

Arizona Governor issues order to close campuses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus has shut down schools across Arizona.

Late Sunday afternoon Arizona Goveror Doug Ducey ordered all campuses to shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The following are the responses from local Arizona schools. Continue to check-in as further schools provide statements.

Yuma School Updates:

Somerton School District has confirmed they will remain closed through March 27.

Yuma Union High School District confirms closure from March 16 through April 3.

Crane Schools have confirmed they will remain closed through April 3.

Gadsen Elementary School District confirms they will remain closed through March 27 or until further notice.

Yuma School District One confirms closure until April 3.

Harvest Preparatory Academy confirms closure until March 27 or until further notice.

[Full text of Governor Ducey's letter to Arizona residents]

[Related Story: All Arizona schools closed due to virus]