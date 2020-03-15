Somerton declares State of Emergency to combat Coronavirus

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton declared a State of Emergency Sunday night to combat Coronavirus.

Mayor Gerardo Anaya signed the declaration to enable proactive measures to combat the spread of the virus, according to The City of Somerton.

The City of Somerton added the declaration gives Mayor Anaya the ability to take action to help ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors.

The City of San Luis declared an emergency to combat the Corona Virus Friday due to the close proximity to the border and population size.

The mayors of Yuma, Wellton, San Luis, and Somerton all came together to announce a State of Unity as a result of the Coronavirus Saturday. Mayor Nicholls said the decision was made to calm the worries of the public.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Yuma County, according to the Yuma County Health Department.