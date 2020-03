News

Annual pub crawl called off due to coronovirus concerns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Heritage Festivals Music on Main Street has cancelled the St. Patrick's Day party it had planned for Saturday night in Downtown Yuma.

The celebration was supposed to have featured live music, food, and libations.

It's just one of several major events cancelled over concerns for the spread of coronavirus. For the latest on cancellations click here.