Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center moves services online

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. - The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center (IVSBDC) has announced, effective immediately, it will temporarily move its services online.

Services will be available during normal business hours. To schedule an appointment:

Once you schedule an appointment, you'll receive an e-mail with a confirmation and link to access the online meeting at the time and day confirmed with a business advisor.

If you're a small business owner struggling to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development does have information to help you. Click here to visit its site.