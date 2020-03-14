Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:12 pm

Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center moves services online

MGN_1280x720_00305B00-YUYXQ
MGN

IMPERIAL, Calif. - The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center (IVSBDC) has announced, effective immediately, it will temporarily move its services online.

Services will be available during normal business hours. To schedule an appointment:

Once you schedule an appointment, you'll receive an e-mail with a confirmation and link to access the online meeting at the time and day confirmed with a business advisor.

If you're a small business owner struggling to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development does have information to help you. Click here to visit its site.

Coronavirus / Imperial County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply