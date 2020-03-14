Drive-thru coronavirus testing underway in northern California

News

Doctors say it's a safer, quicker way to do virus screenings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern California is seeing a number of drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opening to the public.

Kaiser Permanente Medical Facilities have opened locations in the Bay Area for patients who think they may have contracted the virus. Kaiser says such sites enable doctors to safely test patients while protecting its staff and minimizing exposure.

Patients who meet the criteria for a test will receive a doctor's order and an appointment at one of the drive-thru sites. Doctors say the process is actually fairly simple.

"The actual swab is pretty fast... patients pull up they turn off their car. Once I have the protective equipment on I go and talk with them and make sure it is the right patient... print the label, print the label on the swab and then I go and kinda explain to them the procedure and the swab which is a little bit in the back of the throat... each sides and then up in the naris. Then it's pretty much done after that and they can leave." says Dr. Rod Mokhatai.

Dr. Mokhatai says the doctors on site actually have to do more preparation than the patients.

"The biggest process is really around us wearing the right protective gear to protect both us and the patient to make sure we are doing it the right way."

California currently has 247 cases of coronavirus. Five people in the state have died from the illness so far.