Three more coronavirus cases reported in San Diego County

News

New cases bring county total to 11

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego County health officials say three more people have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

The new cases include a man in his 40's who traveled to both New York and Philadelphia, a man in his 30's who traveled to Chicago, and a 70-year-old woman who has no recent travel history. All are in isolation. The man in his 40's is hospitalized.

To date, there are 11 cases of coronavirus in San Diego County. Eight are local residents. Three are from the federal quarantine.