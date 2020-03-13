San Luis State of Emergency: parks closed, city events canceled

News

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECYTV) - In a response to the evolving Coronavirus, the City of San Luis declared a state of emergency Friday night to establish closures and cancelations throughout the city for the next four weeks.

All parks and recreation facilities, including athletic fields, courts, and The San Luis Senior Center are closed. All city-scheduled activities are canceled for the next four weeks according to the City of San Luis.

“It is important for us to be proactive and prevent unnecessary transmission of the disease,” said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

As of Friday, there have been zero confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in Yuma County.

All future updates for the city can be found through this link or their social media handles @SanLuisAZGov