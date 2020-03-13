Coronavirus fears lead to empty shelves in supermarkets

Coronavirus

CALEXICO, Calif. (T3)-Coronavirus panic buyers are quickly buying cleaning supplies and water after two cases are confirmed in the Imperial Valley, and six suspected cases are registered in Baja California.

Cleaning supplies, water, toilet paper, among other items, have left the shelves cleaned out in supermarkets.

Toilet paper, disinfectants, and water are the main items that have been scarce in supermarkets.

Some of the consumers have traveled to the local markets in Calexico to purchase these items.

Consumers argue that they feel safer and prepared by having essential items in the face of a massive outbreak in the community.

In local markets, there is no purchase limit like other supermarket chains. However, they already suffer from a shortage of products such as water.

Merchants mentioned that the products would arrive within two weeks.