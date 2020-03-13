Border Agents seize over $100K in heroin

News

TEMECULA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Two men were caught with bundles of heroin inside their vehicle near Temecula on Wednesday, according to agents.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents initiated a vehicle stop on a 2014 Nissan Sentra on northbound I-15 and Highway 76. Agents questioned the driver and searched the sedan with a Border Patrol K-9 team.

The search alerted agents to find five bundles hidden under the gear shifter in the center console.

Agents said the five bundles of heroin weighed 11.68 pounds, with an estimated street value of $121,900.

The driver, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen and the passenger, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen were arrested. The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The vehicle was seized by the agents.

Since October 1, 2019, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized over 2,175 pounds of hard narcotics, which has an estimated street value of $10,176,802.