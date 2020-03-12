YUHSD suspends all extracurricular activities due to coronavirus

News

Activity ban to start Friday, March 13, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced Thursday afternoon it is suspending all extracurricular activities until further notice beginning Friday, March 13.

The suspension includes all after-school events including:

Athletics

Performances

Field trips

Student and staff travel

YUHSD says made the decision out of an abundance of caution, adding it had heard from families expressing concern.

A statement on the district website reads in part:

"It is with great consideration that we make this decision. As the public health epidemic continues to rapidly evolve, it remains imperative that we partner with the medical community to help mitigate large public gatherings, practice safe personal hygiene, and social distancing. While it is heartbreaking to potentially disappoint and disrupt the high school experience for our students, it is an essential decision."

Classes will proceed as regularly scheduled. Food service and bus routes will be fully operational.