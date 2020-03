News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma Union High School (YUHSD) cancels the 2020 YUHSD Job and Resource Fair.

YUHSD said cancellations were made due to the public health situation regarding the COVID-19 and Governor Doug Ducey declaring a state of emergency for Arizona.

As of now, there are no plans to reschedule this event before the end of the school year.