Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

News

Canadian Prime Minister will self-quarantine

TORONTO, Canada (KYMA, KECY) - The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trudeau's office announced Thursday night, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.

The statement goes on to say, “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days."

Trudeau plans to spend the next two weeks in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home.

Canada currently has 138 cases of coronavirus. One person in New Brunswick has died from the illness.