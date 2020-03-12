Patient in San Luis meets Coronavirus screening criteria; results pending

News

Testing is in progress, results are pending

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health Clinics in San Luis said that it had a patient that met screening criteria consistent with viral respiratory infection, including the Coronavirus, Wednesday, but test results for whether this patient has the virus or not are still pending.

So far in Yuma County there are still no positive confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

Sunset Health went on to say, in a post on Facebook released Thursday, that the clinic is not closed and the employees of the health center are not on lockdown.

Protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services are being followed.

They also notified the Yuma County Health Department and further instruction for follow up and testing is still in progress, according to Sunset Health.

Sunset Health said all safety and risk measures were implemented, followed appropriately and were consistent with their guidelines.