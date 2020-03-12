Flash Flood Watch in effect for Yuma County and surrounding areas

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Use caution as you drive through the day. There is a Flash Flood Watch that will go in effect starting Thursday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to Friday, March 13, 11:00 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas affected are; portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, and Yuma. In southeast California, Palo Verde Valley and

Southeastern Imperial County.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the areas Thursday afternoon and evening with showers.

NWS reports heavy rain can lead to flash flooding of washes, creeks, and other low elevation locations.