Crossroads Mission works to combat the spread of COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the coronavirus spreading in the United States, the Crossroads Mission is making sure it is taking every precaution necessary to combat the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday night close to 200 people took shelter at the mission, according to Myra Garlit, CEO of Crossroads Mission.

The Crossroads Mission has posted signs all around the building telling guests and residents to wash their hands.

Garlit explained the precautions they are taking.

"A couple times a day. We have people come around and spray a bleach solution on the doorknobs, on the door jams and keep those clean because it's a hand to mouth contact,” said Garlit.

The Crossroads Mission says they have Lysol on hand and are even offering Vitamin C to boost people's immune systems.

She added some employees are working from home.

The Crossroads Mission is looking for donations to continue their efforts.

"We could especially use donations of bleach and Lysol, something that has a disinfectant in it, not something like Faboloso that doesn't have a disinfectant in it," said Garlit.