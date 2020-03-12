Coronavirus spreads to almost every state

News

Lawmakers search for bipartisan bill to help American families - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The U.S. State Department is now urging all U.S. citizens to reconsider traveling abroad, while the Trump administration focuses on containing the virus here at home.

Empty airports were filled with confusion Thursday. This after President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions from Europe to the U.S. However, the restrictions are not as strict as they first sounded.

"I was kind of panicked because the airline had no idea what to do, what to say." said traveler Gary Erickson.

The White House clarifying the 30-day ban, which starts Friday, will only apply to "foreign nationals." U.S. citizens and their families can re-enter the country, but they have to self-quarantine for two weeks. 26 European countries are affected, not including the United Kingdom.

"It's a world problem and you do need separation in some cases." said President Trump.

The President also sowing confusion over whether European goods would be banned. They are not.

Still, the markets took another major dive Thursday, with trading halted twice this morning.

With more than 1,300 cases now reported across the country, President Trump is proposing help for the sick, and small businesses. He wants a payroll tax cut. Lawmakers are now scrambling to find common ground and prove Washington is helping those in need.

"If their children can't go to school because the school's closed - how do they afford childcare? " asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senate Republicans are already voicing opposition to a House proposal including paid sick leave, food assistance, and free coronavirus testing.

This as top health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says right now, the U.S. testing system is failing.

"The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we're not set up for that." said Dr. Fauci.

Which leaves the government trying to slow the spread of the virus, as well as the fears that come with it.

With some lawmakers now in self-quarantine, the Capitol and the White House announced Thursday both are suspending public tours.