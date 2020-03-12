Coronavirus impacts every facet of American life

News

NBC's Jay Gray has a closer look at the fallout

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It may seem like a scene from a science fiction movie, but the danger from coronavirus is very real.

"We are screening people to identify the disease." said Dr. Steven Murphy.

The outbreak "driving" many across to country to mobile testing sites like one in Connecticut.

National Guard Troops are delivering food and supplies to families in New Rochelle, New York. That area has the largest cluster of patients who've tested positive for the virus in the U.S.

"I think there are fears across the board no matter what." said Daniel Bonnet, director of the Community Action Program.

Colleges are sending students home. Conferences, concerts, and St. Patrick's Day parades are being canceled. Cities are limiting crowd sizes. And Broadway has gone dark for at least six weeks.

The markets also consider their free fall.

And clearly, this illness is no game. The NBA has suspended its season. At least two players on the Utah Jazz have tested positive for the virus. Major league soccer is stopping play for at least 30-days. The NHL is freezing games as well.

The college basketballs season is over. Conference championships have been cancelled. The NCAA announcing it's called off the March Madness tournaments.

The pandemic is also reshaping the political landscape. Bernie Sandes, Joe Biden, and President Trump have all cancelled public rallies. The debate between Biden and Sanders moved from the Phoenix Convention Center to a TV studio in Washington, D.C. There will be no audience.

Coronavirus is affecting almost every aspect of daily life as the illness spreads across the country.

"We are taking this day by day hour by hour and seeing what are the next steps."

Major League Baseball announced Thursday, it's cancelling all spring training games immediately, and delaying the start of the season by at least two weeks.