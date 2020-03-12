AWC to shift to online classes

News

Classes cancelled Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced Thursday it will cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday of next week, then transition into online courses. wherever possible, starting Wednesday, March 18.

“We have been closely monitoring information and recommendations surrounding the outbreak and spread of the novel Coronavirus. Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, we have been working with our internal teams to prepare for a transition to online course delivery where feasible to avoid a potential spread,” said Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr.

All in-person courses, when feasible, will move online through March 27. At that time the college will assess the situation and determine how to proceed. Faculty will communicate directly with students regarding the status of courses.

“Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and based on precautions taken by our peer institutions, we feel this is the appropriate course of action,” said Corr.

“As always, AWC is committed to providing a high-quality education for our students. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as promptly and broadly as possible.”

All campus locations will stay open and offer normal operations. All services for students, including campus housing, food service, libraries, and computer labs will remain open and available.

Student field trips to and from campuses have been cancelled. All other AWC events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis