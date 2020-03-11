Imperial Valley College comes up with Coronavirus emergency plan

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College said it has developed a preliminary emergency action plan in connection with the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). As of right now, the campus is open and offering instruction and services.

IVC Superintendent/President Martha Garcia held a COVID-19 Campus Forum on Tuesday. She said the school is currently working with the Imperial County Public Health Department and closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 in the Imperial Valley.

The Emergency Action Plan stipulates that the campus will close up to three weeks and transition to offer most instruction online should a student, faculty or staff be confirmed with COVID-19. The college is communicating with the campus community and following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines on practicing good hygiene throughout the campus.

“The leadership team is working diligently to ensure we take the precautions necessary to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, employees and community. I am grateful for everyone’s patience,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia.

Campus closure would occur if one student or employee becomes ill with the virus. Most classes would continue to be offered online. Current plans call for a two-week quarantine period and up to an additional week to disinfect the campus. Employees would work from home. The information provided is subject to change, once we learn more about COVID-19.

If you have questions, please contact Imperial Valley College (760)352-8320.