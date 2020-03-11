Border Patrol agents rescue drowning woman from All-American Canal

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A woman is rescued by Border Patrol agents last Thursday after nearly drowning at the All American Canal.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents assigned to patrol eight miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry heard loud screams calling for help coming from the canal.

After agents responded to the area, they realized three people were in the water. A woman was in distress and struggling to swim.

Agents were quick to throw a water flotation rescue to the woman and successfully pulled her out.

The other two individuals were able to make it out on their own.

CBP says all three individuals did not need medical attention.

The individuals were arrested and transported to the El Centro station for screening.

“These callous smugglers continue to use canals like the All American Canal knowing all too well how dangerous they are,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder. “Fortunately our agents were able to respond quickly and save this woman’s life.”

The 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, all Mexican nationals were removed from the U.S., and taken back to Mexico, CBP said.