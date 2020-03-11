ACLU urges ICE to develop a plan for potential coronavirus at detention centers

News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) urges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center officials to develop a plan to prevent and manage potential coronavirus cases to its detention centers.

ACLU is seeking written responses from ICE and other detention centers explaining how they plan to protect the health and wellbeing of people in their custody.

ACLU states in their letters the institutions "may cost lives" if a plan is not implemented.

The ACLU Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties (ACLUF-SDIC) sent letters to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego County and the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Imperial County (Calexico).

The ACLU Foundation of Southern California sent letters to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County and the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Kern County. The ACLU Foundation of Northern California sent a letter to the Yuba County Jail.

According to ACLU, the letters addressed to officials at the Otay Mesa Detention Center and the Imperial Regional Detention Facility cite other matters that should be addressed in an effective plan, including: