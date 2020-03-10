Yuma Union High School District cancels travel due to coronavirus

News

Travel ban to continue until further notice

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced Tuesday has cancelled all school-related travel until further notice.

YUHSD said it made the decision after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California. Initially the district canceled all travel to California through Spring Break. It then decided to postpone all out-of-state, multiple-day extracurricular travel until further notice.

A message sent to parents reads in part:

"... we have an obligation to the health and safety of our students and staff members, and it would be irresponsible for us to proceed with traveling out of the state during this on-going health crisis." Message to parents from YUHSD

School district officials and their nurses have received additional training in the wake of the outbreak. They say they will follow all Yuma County Health District directives. They say they will consult with health officials on any decisions related to their students' safety and well-being.

YUHSD says it is actively planning strategies for dealing with the coronavirus. It says it is also stocking on on sanitation supplies.