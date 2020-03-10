Tax Tip Tuesday: Take advantage of tax credits

News

Tax credits can be a very rewarding tax break for Americans.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A tax credit is a dollar for dollar reduction in the amount of taxes you owe or an increase in your refund.

IRS Special Agent, Brian Watson, says children are a big tax credit.

"You want to make sure you list all of your children on your return that you’re entitled to take, [as well as] child care and things like that," Watson said.

There are also tax credits for education, health care, retirement, and homeowners' credits.

If you’re filing your taxes yourself, Watson suggests using a tax software system that walks you through all of the IRS’ tax credits and deductions.

This way you’re not leaving money on the table.

For a full list of legal tax credits, visit IRS.gov.