New LGBTQ program acts as safe space for local youth

News

One N Ten LGBTQ program launches satellite outreach center in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY) - A program embracing LGBTQ youth had its first meeting in Downtown Yuma.

One N Ten is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and assisting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth ages 14 to 24.

The program has been based out of Phoenix since 1993.

Local youth responded to a survey requesting to bring the program to Yuma, now it’s finally here.

They'll host weekly meetings at the Littlewood Co-Op in Downtown, Yuma.

One N Ten will also provide resources for LGBTQ youth struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, and most importantly creating a safe space for the youth to be themselves and find their identity.

Kellsey Jane from One N Ten said, “We always start off our group meetings by asking the youth their name and pronoun. Oftentimes when youth are finding their own identities those can change and youth should be allowed to have that opportunity to explore different identities that they might have. Through the activities that we have we allow them to learn about other identities that they might feel they connect with."

Jane says the program’s mission is to help LGBTQ youth become stronger leaders in their communities.

For more information about One N Ten, visit their Facebook page or website.