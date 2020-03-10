Long Beach State students and advisers self-quarantine

News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Several California State University Long Beach students and advisers have self-quarantined themselves due to coronavirus concerns.

University officials say that the decision came after ten students and those two advisers attended a conference in Washington D.C. where three people tested positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19.

One of the CSULB participants lived in student housing. That individual has since been housed in a private room where meals are being delivered and the area has been disinfected.

The individuals who tested positive at the conference have no connection to the Long Beach State campus.

Officials stress that CSULB has no known or confirmed cases of Coronavirus.