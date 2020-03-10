CBP rescues 16 people in a human smuggling attempt

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Agents rescued 16 Mexican nationals and arrested a United States citizen in a human smuggling event near Avenue 9E, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says a caller alerted the Yuma Station Monday about a work truck with a camper shell that was seen loading a group of people who had illegally entered the U.S.

Agents stopped the vehicle east of Avenue 4E.

As agents searched the vehicle they found 16 individuals locked in the back of the vehicle. Agents say the individuals were unable to open the latches to exit the truck.

The 57-year-old driver was arrested for human smuggling. The 16 undocumented immigrants were arrested for immigration violations.